Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,974 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prothena were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,245,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PRTA opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,114,250. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
