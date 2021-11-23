Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,974 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prothena were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,245,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,114,250. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

