Credit Suisse AG Has $1.08 Million Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 36.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DCOM opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $426,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

