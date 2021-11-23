Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SkyWest by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 410,290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 437.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 39.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

