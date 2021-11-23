Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,931 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8,051.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 785,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 539,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,303,000 after purchasing an additional 372,007 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $59,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $703,750 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

