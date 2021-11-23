Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

HTLD opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

