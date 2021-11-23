Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,271 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,442,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,161 shares of company stock worth $2,399,429 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACLS opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.