Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $156.48. The company had a trading volume of 72,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,767. adidas has a 12-month low of $149.45 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

