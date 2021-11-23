Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry Sells 7,700 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Gregory Rowberry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $490,652.82.
- On Thursday, August 26th, Gregory Rowberry sold 34,802 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $988,376.80.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Gregory Rowberry sold 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $860,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. 845,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,576. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $9,517,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $9,213,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $2,969,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
