Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry Sells 7,700 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Rowberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $490,652.82.

On Thursday, August 26th, Gregory Rowberry sold 34,802 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $988,376.80.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gregory Rowberry sold 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $860,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. 845,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,576. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $9,517,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $9,213,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $2,969,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

