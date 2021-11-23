Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRNX. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $110,838.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

