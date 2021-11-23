Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Raised to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CROMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $14.66 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

