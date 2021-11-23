Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.79.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $15.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 112,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

