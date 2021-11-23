Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

