CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Hits $0.0130

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00091246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.46 or 0.07274147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,062.49 or 1.00129058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 783,105,328 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

