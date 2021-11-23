CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135,746 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 1.1% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

