Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,646 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 217,777 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,583,000 after buying an additional 133,745 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $987.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INN. Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.