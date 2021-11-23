Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 17,168 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,168 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:IDA opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $110.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

