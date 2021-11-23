Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth about $3,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNR shares. Compass Point downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

