Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWK. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.11.

NYSE:CWK opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after buying an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

