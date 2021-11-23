Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $63.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,246 shares of company stock worth $6,103,092. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.49. 4,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.