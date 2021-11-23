CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 764,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

