Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.63. 3,188,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLXPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cybin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Cybin alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $242.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.