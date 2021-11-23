Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) CEO Purchases $18,000.00 in Stock

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) CEO Spiro George Rombotis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.