Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,720. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.