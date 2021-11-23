Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,268. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.21 and a 12 month high of $221.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.65.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

