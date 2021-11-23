Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 22.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 189,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459,269. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

