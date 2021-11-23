Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 232 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,144.44.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,006 shares of company stock worth $291,672,399. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,574.18. The company had a trading volume of 54,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,405.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3,400.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

