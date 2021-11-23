Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 388 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 348,093 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $107.22. 2,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,907. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.29 and a twelve month high of $110.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

