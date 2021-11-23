Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.39. The stock had a trading volume of 288,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,521. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.09 billion, a PE ratio of 141.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $141.70 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

