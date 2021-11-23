DA Davidson Comments on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.36.

CRWD stock opened at $239.64 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $138.24 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.72 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,394. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

