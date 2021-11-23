DAEX (DAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,223.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $4,223.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00228041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00088363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

