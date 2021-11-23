David B. Blundin Buys 23,000 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $335,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ EVER opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $432.81 million, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.
EverQuote Company Profile
EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.
