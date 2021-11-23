DCC plc (LON:DCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,133.60 ($93.20).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,783 ($101.69) to GBX 7,640 ($99.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other DCC news, insider Alan Ralph purchased 1,500 shares of DCC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,148 ($80.32) per share, for a total transaction of £92,220 ($120,486.02).

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,734 ($74.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,178 ($67.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,162.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,104.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 55.85 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

