Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Shares Down 4%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02). Approximately 586,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,164,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.22 ($0.02).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Deepmatter Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £10.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.92.

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

