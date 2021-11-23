DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $3.43 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $1,343.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00016007 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,599,034 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

