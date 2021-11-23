Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $375.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deere’s earnings estimates for fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 have undergone downward revisions lately. It expects net income for fiscal 2021 to lie between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion backed by improving conditions in the farm and construction sectors. The ongoing rally in commodity prices will continue to fuel demand for agricultural equipment. Replacement demand triggered by the need to replace old equipment will also continue to support Deere's revenues. The company is likely to benefit from growth in non-residential investment and strong order activity from independent rental companies. Focus on investing in new products equipped with the latest technology and features will help making farming automated which will drive growth in the long haul. Higher material and labour costs will likely dent the company's results. “

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DE. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.63.

NYSE DE opened at $349.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.