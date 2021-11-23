DeGate Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $18.90 million and approximately $32,173.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00070606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00090091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.80 or 0.07322094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,744.35 or 0.99594177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,322,048 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

