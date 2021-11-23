Degenerator (MEME) Price Reaches $32.63

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.54 or 0.00328334 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013397 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005078 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.