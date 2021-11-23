Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 2.00. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Denison Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

