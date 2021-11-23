Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 2.00. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

