Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DNN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.60 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

