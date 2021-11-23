Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.40

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 182349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on DM. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

