Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,400

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,010 ($39.33) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,340 ($43.64).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,898 ($37.86) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,788.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,179.85. The stock has a market cap of £39.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,064 ($26.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders acquired 245 shares of company stock valued at $644,025 over the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.