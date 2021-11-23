Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $67.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $59.92 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,111,000 after buying an additional 532,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,886,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,155,000 after buying an additional 835,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.