DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,744 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 69.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,327,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 956,416 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $8,378,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $7,268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,791,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,777,000 after buying an additional 466,164 shares during the period.

DRH stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.79. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The company’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

