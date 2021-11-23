Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 353.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 158,795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 765,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 575,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 294,355 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

