DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.60-$14.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.83 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.600-$14.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.66. The stock had a trading volume of 297,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,788. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

