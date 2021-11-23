Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Tracy L. Roberts Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Digi International during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Digi International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Digi International during the second quarter worth about $331,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

