Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Tracy L. Roberts Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:DGII opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Digi International during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Digi International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Digi International during the second quarter worth about $331,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
