DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Hits $643.57 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $643.57 million and $2.93 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.63 or 0.00329582 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013354 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005239 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

