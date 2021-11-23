DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Trading 4.8% Higher

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.92. 71,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,607,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 452,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,848,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

