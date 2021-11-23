DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 10.4% on Insider Selling

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) shares traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $114.58 and last traded at $115.15. 25,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,361,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.53.

Specifically, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,161.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $473,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,151 shares of company stock valued at $19,317,347 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

